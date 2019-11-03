November 3 is National Sandwich day and Popeyes brought back their Fried Chicken Sandwich just in time to celebrate.
Popeyes announced the return of the sandwich last week on Twitter.
Popeyes released the sandwich back in August and ran out in two weeks, sparking the Chicken Wars between them and Chick-fil-A.
According to KHQ crews on the scene, the drive-thru line at the Popeyes in Post Falls was about 40 cars deep.
Y’all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/JDxyCIv0zz— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) October 28, 2019
