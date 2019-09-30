Winning a back-and-forth bidding war: Over $11,000; Owning a piece of Idaho history: Priceless.
The State of Idaho recently auctioned off a popular road sign known for being covered in stickers. The 4-feet by 8-feet "Welcome to Idaho" sign had been previously located at the Idaho/Nevada border.
While the auction for the sign began on Sept. 12, it had only picked up nine bids for a price of $250 about a week later.
Needless to say, things picked up in the final week. KHQ, KTVB and multiple news outlets reported about the auction on Thursday, Sept. 19, quickly spreading the word and leading to a slew of bids that drove price to around $1,600 overnight.
“It was very slow going for quite a while,” explained D4 Program Specialist Technician Shara Stowell. “After a Facebook post and some tweets were made, the media took notice, and bidding started to pick up as the public became more aware.”
It gained even more traction when the Associated Press picked up the story for its wire service.
The bid was at $4,500 on Sept. 26, the final day of the auction, but the Idaho Transportation Department said a bidding war between two parties pushed the final bid to $11,200.
“I never thought it would go that high," Stowell said. “I was absolutely blown away.”
The winner wished to remain anonymous and picked up the sign from the ITD District 4 Headquarters in Shoshone.
ITD said they are looking to apply the money towards a safety project in the region or possibly towards another innovation, as the sign's replacement came with a new idea.
“We had 12 different bidders throughout the two weeks of this auction,” Stowell said. “The public spoke, and apparently they really did want that sign!"