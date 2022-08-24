KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - As the North Idaho region continues to grow, local government is starting to see an issue arise with water levels.
In some areas of North Idaho, water is running dry as developers continue to build.
Several areas have recently been experiencing low water issues. It’s caused issues for residents who have lived in there for years. Now some people are hoping to re-zone certain locations to prevent this from happening.
“If somebody has a piece of property and they cannot get water, should the government be telling them not to develop? Seriously though. If you live in this particular area and you cannot get groundwater, why would I tell you that you can’t truck in water,” Commissioner Leslie Duncan said.
Commissioner Duncan says the issue doesn’t persist within the Spokane Valley Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer - it’s happening in different locations where residents tap into fissures, which are cracks in the ground that allows water to rise.
“If the fissure doesn’t get replaced then it eventually runs out. It could be a couple of years, it could be 30 years. It just depends,” Duncan said.
Another problem is if a developer drills into the ground and is unable to find the fissure, they won’t be able to draw groundwater.
“Unless you get into that fissure. you’re just drilling, drilling, drilling for nothing,” Duncan said.
According to Duncan, other issues can arise as well. If the resident continues to draw from the fissure more than it replenishes, then it could dry up all together.
This has been happening in the Cougar Gulch area as well as Pleasant View just next to the stateline.
“I want people to know that this is where you’re moving to so you might have trouble finding water,” Duncan said.
The current ordinance in place, requires developers to prove that they can pump five gallons of water per minute for four consecutive hours before they can grant approval.
This happened in a recent re-zoning project that took place in January of this year.
According to commissioner meeting minutes, a developer was granted approval to build housing on a 22-acre parcel near Cougar Gulch.
The water levels have since begun to diminish and now, according to the commissioner's office, over 70% of the public wants to re-zone the area to prevent further development.
Commissioner Duncan believes that any developer should be considering this before even thinking of building.
“We also have to ask ourselves, if somebody knows that their piece of property cannot get water and they have a cistern and truck in water, is that the government's job to tell them because they have to truck in water?” Duncan said.
Commissioner Duncan also wanted to remind residents to help preserve the Spokane Valley Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer by using environmentally safe products in their yards.