It's the most wonderful time of the year, but it could come with a difficult situation if a porch pirate steals your package. But Michigan is cracking down on package piracy making it a felony.
According to FOX Business, stealing a package in Michigan is a felony starting Monday.
The new state law looks to increase prosecution of those caught stealing packages with punishments ranging from fines to one to five years in jail.
Michigan lawmakers hope the new law will prevent porch pirates from stealing packaegs.
In the state of Washington, stealing a package off a porch is only considered a felony if what is in the box is worth more than $750. In Idaho, it is considered a felony if what is in the box is worth more than $1,000.
