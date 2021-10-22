SPOKANE, Wash. - With Halloween and the holiday season quickly approaching, That means it's time to protect yourself from porch pirates.
The pandemic has caused more people to shop online and while delivery numbers have grown nationwide, unfortunately, more packages delivered has also meant more packages stolen.
Halloween marks a spooky start to this holiday season and although we love seeing Captain Hook walking the streets. We're talking about a different more disruptive kind of pirate that shows its face around this time: the porch pirate.
You see it every day on apps like Ring Neighbors or NextDoor. Stolen packages, stolen goods, porch pirates on the roam
For Mindy Timpani, the thief was quick.
"The package was sitting there for 30 minutes, but we had noticed the van was following the truck around to be able to go up and steal the packages," Timpani said. "They were on it too fast. Way too fast."
In this case, there was even a scout.
"Checking to see if there was actually something in the package and then running back and to tell him," she said. "He comes back in a mask thinking that you know, if I actually take the package with the mask on, they're not going to catch me."
Even though more houses are equipped with security cameras like the ring doorbell, out of the over 20 billion parcels shipped each year in the United States, which has gone up because of the pandemic. Around 14% or 35.5 million Americans have been victims of package theft in the last 12 months according to a survey done by Finder. At an average value of just over $150 Americans have lost 5.4 billion dollars this past year. That's a lot of money.
"I find it funny because I mean they got dog food for one hand they got laundry soap, so hopefully they're able to use the dog food and do some laundry," she said. "It just sucks that we have to know for me, I rely on you know, delivery and stuff just because it helps me with my busy life. But now I've had to cancel all orders and have it delivered only when I'm at home. I just get nervous because the holidays are coming up and I'm nervous now that I can't even order anything that's remotely expensive because I don't want a chance that somebody's gonna come steal it off my porch so most likely we will be going back into the stores this year, unfortunately.
Although Timpani caught the thief on camera and called Crime Check the reality is, catching these pirates is difficult. While data ranges and depends on the city, only about 10% of the time police make arrests.
"Pretty small but the new systems that are coming in are helping quite a bit," Jake Willard, a Neighborhood Resource Officer for Spokane Police said.
Willard deals with this every year and said there are ways to protect yourself.
"Get to know your neighbors, build friendships, find places to put it safely and send it places you know it'll be safe," he said.
Timpani said the UPS driver heard about the porch theft and has started delivering her packages behind the home's screen door. Just one way our community is trying to help in preventing these crimes.
If you want to report a crime, you can call crime check or use SPD new online reporting website SREC911.org
To file a Crime Check Report online:
1. Go to: SREC911.org
2. Click on Crime Check and then Online Reporting when the window pops up.
3. Scroll down and click on the Spokane Police Department badge icon.
4. Select the type of incident being reported.
5. Fill out all of the information when prompted.
6. Once completed, a temporary report case number will be provided until the report has been approved.
This service will not be monitored 24/7. Citizens who are reporting incidents that are currently in progress should contact 9-1-1 or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 depending on the incident being reported