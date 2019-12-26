MOSES LAKE, Wash- In June, Boeing started to store grounded MAX 737 jets at the Port of Moses Lake.
Back in the summer, KHQ told you that Boeing had only six of the grounded jets, but fast forward six months, Boeing now has 240 MAX 737 Jets at the Port of Moses Lake Airport.
The jets have been involved in two crashes that killed 346 people.
Earlier this week the Boeing CEO was fired, and the company previously announced it will stop making the MAX 737's in January 2020.
Grant County International Airport Manager Rich Mueller said the Port of Moses Lake leases space to Boeing and there is still room left for more planes.
Mueller also said even though there is 240 planes on the airport is operating as normal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.