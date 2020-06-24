SPOKANE, Wash. - A portion of the Spokane River has been closed while crews work on the East Trent Bridge replacement project.
The river has been closed at the Mission Avenue Bridge to the north and at the Hamilton Street Bridge to the south end of the river.
The closure is necessary for crews to disassemble the 110-year-old bridge safely and construct the new bridge piers in the river, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Recreationalists will need to remove themselves from the river at a temporary take-out near Avista's headquarters, just north of Mission Avenue on the river's west banks.
The closure will remain in place until the replacement project is complete at the end of 2022.
