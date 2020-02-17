SPOKANE, Wash. - A comedian from Portland is suing U.S. Customs and Border Protection after he says he was "unlawfully restrained" by Border Patrol officers while sitting on a bus at the Spokane Intermodal Center on January 27, 2019.
In a lawsuit filed on Valentine's Day, Mohanad Elshieky said he was "deeply disturbed that agents of the U.S. government refused to acknowledge immigration documents" and he "desperately feared that he would be deported back to Libya.”
Elshieky's ordeal made international headlines after he took to Twitter following the ordeal. According to the lawsuit, Elshieky was heading back to Portland after a gig in Pullman. He says a border patrol officer asked if he was a U.S. citizen, and when Elshieky responded that he was a citizen of Libya, though in the U.S. legally, "the officer's demeanor shifted. He placed one hand on the seat in front of Mr. Elshieky and another on the seat beside him, block Mr. Elshieky's exit and restraining his movement from the seat."
After several minutes the lawsuit says that "Mr. Elshieky gave up trying to convince the officers about his status, and instead stated that he wished to speak to his lawyer and wanted his paperwork back. In response, CBP Agent 1 yelled at Mr. Elshieky to take his hands out of his pockets."
The entire detention, the lawsuit says, lasted about 20 minutes. The lawsuit says that he "burst into tears when he re-boarded the bus and was consumed by anxiety during his 6.5 hour bus ride to Portland." The lawsuit states he also had to cancel several standup shows as the experience "made him unable to perform effectively."
The lawsuit says that he believes Border Patrol agents singled him out based "on his North African appearance and unlawfully detained him."
The lawsuit goes on to say that CBP's unlawful detention caused "Mr. Elshieky to suffer loss of liberty, significant humiliation, fear, trauma, stress, disruption, emotional distress, economic loss, and other damages."
Elshieky was detained at the Spokane Intermodal Center, which has been at the center of several immigration controversies over the years. The question of whether border patrol agents can board and search passengers on buses at the Intermodal Center is still unresolved.
According to a new Associated Press investigation, an internal memo from Border Patrol shows "bus companies such as Greyhound do not have to allow Border Patrol agents on board to conduct routine checks for illegal immigrants, which is contrary to the company's long insistence that it has no choice but to do so."
Elshieky is seeking unspecified damages, due to be proven at trial, as well as costs and fees for his lawyers. KHQ has reached out to the lawyers representing Elshieky and we will update this story as new information becomes available.
