Portland high school locked down after staff member wrestles man with gun to the ground

PORTLAND - A high school in Portland went into lockdown after a staff member reportedly wrestled a man with a gun to the ground.
KTVZ reports officers responded to Parkrose High School Friday after a call reported a man with a gun near the school. When they arrived, police learned a staff member had wrestled the suspect to the ground.
Portland Police said the suspect was taken into custody and there was no indication that anyone was hurt or that there were any other suspects.
Children at the school were released to parents at a nearby business and police continued to clear the building.