A report of a possible attempted child abduction at a Walmart in Moscow was determined to be a misunderstanding.
According to a Facebook post by the City of Moscow, the Moscow Police Department received a report of the incident on Nov. 21. Over the course of the last few days, police thoroughly investigated the case.
After reviewing video surveillance and speaking with the reporting party, police are confident the incident was a misunderstanding, according to the post.
The Moscow Police Department investigates these types of crimes with the highest priority and they appreciate the community's continued vigilance.