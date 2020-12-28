LEWISTON, Idaho - A suspect in a possible child abuse incident is dead after he threatened an officer with a gun, according to Lewiston Police.
According to Lewiston Police, the officer responded to the 2000 block of Powers Avenue due a possible child abuse incident inside a home.
When the officer arrived on scene, he found a young child with a 40-year-old man who identified himself as the child's father.
As the officer and man spoke inside the home, the officer perceived an action taken by the man involving a firearm as being life-threatening to both the officer and the child.
Lewiston Police said the officer fired his weapon hitting the suspect.
The suspect was transported tot he hospital where he later died.
The officer is on administrative leave.
