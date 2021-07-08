UPDATE: JULY 8 AT 10 A.M.
The number of possible heat-related deaths in Spokane County increased to 20 on Thursday. Official autopsy results aren't available yet to confirm.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The number of possible heat-related deaths in Spokane County increased on Tuesday, a week after the record breaking weather hit the region.
According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner 15 people died with circumstances that suggest they may be heat related.
Autopsy results are not yet available to confirm how they died.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified a fourth person who died from the heat.
The Medical Examiner said 45-year-old Nadine Hager died of Hyperthermia, which is when a body is dangerously overheated. It was ruled an accident.
Information will be updated as it is received.