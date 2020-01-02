SPOKANE, Wash. - The Inland Northwest is expecting another round of snow Thursday night, with multiple areas forecasting around an inch going into Friday morning.
The National Weather Service says snow will move into the region and lead to light valley accumulations Thursday evening, but snow will transition into rain in most areas through the night while snow continues in the mountains.
Northeast Washington and the Northern Panhandle are expecting 1-3 inch snow accumulations in lowlands, with the potential to produce slick driving conditions overnight into early Friday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place in the Lower Clark Fork Region until late Thursday morning. Mixed precipitation including snow accumulations up to two inches and possible ice glaze could affect travel in the areas of Evaro Hill and I-90 Lookout Pass to Ninemile.
