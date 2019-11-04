Possible Listeria contamination is affecting Del Monte vegetables, organic vegetables and store brands including Walmart.com and Kroger.
The News Tribune reports Mann Packing in Salinas, California, initiated the massive recall of veggies in the United States and Canada. Back in October 2017, the same company issued a similar recall amid listeria concerns.
Products included in the recall have best buy dates between October 11, 2019 and November 16, 2019. They include Kroger organic green beans, Hungryroot cauliflower rice, Trader Joe's caulilini florets and many other vegetable products.
For a full list of the recalled products, click HERE.
The recall was made in response to a notification of a possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. To date, no illnesses have been associated with the vegetable products.
The products should be removed from store shelves. Consumers who believe they're in possession of any of the affected products should dispose of them.
Consumers are welcome to call 1-844-927-0707 or email Mann Packing Co. Inc. at consumers@mannpacking.com with any further questions.
