SPOKANE, Wash. - During a welfare check in northeast Spokane Tuesday night, Spokane Police Department (SPD) said the bodies of a man and woman were discovered.
Around 7:30 p.m. on March 8, SPD officers arrived to a home on the 2400 block of north Madelia St. Inside the home, two bodies were found. Major Crime Unit detectives were called to the scene, and initial investigation suggests it may have been a murder-suicide. However, the investigation remains active, and no further details are available at this time.
The identities and causes of death will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's office when appropriate.