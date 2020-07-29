Overnight lows remain above average tonight dropping into the mid 60's. Clear skies are expected with calm to light winds.
The Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings continue to remain in place until 8PM Friday. Tomorrow we have the potential to see record breaking temperatures as many locations look to top out in the triple digits, including Spokane.
Tomorrow night our main concern will be the chance for thunderstorm activity to fire up. These storms look like they would have the potential to produce dry lightning and gusty winds. Any new fires that could result would be able to spread rapidly. Thunderstorms could linger into Friday. Thunderstorm chances combined with breezy/low relative humidity conditions on Friday are leaving us with a Fire Weather Watch in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.