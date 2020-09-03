Sunshine is expected this afternoon with temperatures sky rocketing above average for this time of the year! We will shoot all the way up into the upper 80s to low 90s. You should notice much calmer winds compared to yesterday. Those skies remain clear tonight as we head down into the mid 50s.
Tomorrow we have the potential for record breaking heat as widespread 90s are expected. Make sure you're staying hydrated and wearing the sunscreen! Those pets need plenty of water too and if the dog needs a walk... the morning hours will be best.
