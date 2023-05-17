Leslie Lowe
Thunderstorm chances will be limited to the mountains, otherwise expect hot and hazy conditions through Thursday with highs that will head back into the 80's and 90's .  
 
High pressure dominates through the first half of the weekend, bringing potentially record-breaking temperatures as daytime highs shoot into the 90's through Saturday. 
There is a cold front moving in for the second half of the weekend bringing a very slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday evening and with the armed forces torch parade taking place Saturday night, we will be watching our forecast very closely. 
The more likely chance for thunderstorms is Sunday and timing of the cold front will play a big part in how warm our temperatures will get during the day. 
Highs will be closer to our averages in the low 70's to kick off next week. 

