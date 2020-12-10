This afternoon is looking calm, quiet and dry in Spokane. The main thing you need to think about while you are out and about this afternoon is the chance for some areas of freezing fog on the roadways. Please be sure you are driving for conditions.
While we sit under cloudy skies daytime highs are heading into the upper 30s to low 40s. Tonight we dip into the upper 20s.
Our next system is setting up and is set to strike tomorrow. It will bring the chance for snow. Right now the National Weather Service is estimating a couple inches of maximum accumulation by Saturday morning.
