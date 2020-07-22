Dry and hot again today, with daytime highs in the low 90's.
A line of storms moving up from the south will bring the threat of thunderstorms for SE Spokane County, Palouse, LC Valley and Montana through the overnight hours. The biggest threat is the potential of lightning and new fire starts.
We clear out by tomorrow early afternoon and will see a nice little drop in temperatures into the low 80's through Saturday. And then we jump right back into the 90's next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.