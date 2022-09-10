ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Friday they have identified targets located near the seafloor that may belong to the wreckage from the deadly floatplane crash in Mutiny Bay on Sunday.
The targets are located between 100 and 200 feet below the surface in a 3-5 knot current, greatly impeding progress of crews searching for the wreckage. Remote-operated vessels are being used to capture images of the targets identified by sonar to confirm whether they are parts of the floatplane, according to an NTSB spokesperson.
It is believed all 10 people on board died in the impact, including the pilot, a child, and Spokane community leader and founder of the Black Lens, Sandy Williams. At this time, only small debris and the body of one passenger, identified as 29-year-old Seattle attorney, Gabby Hanna.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.