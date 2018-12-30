AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A family is homeless after a fire destroyed their home and everything inside.

"It couldn't have happened at a worse time," David Zarbok, the household's father, said.

Zarbok, a truck driver, and his wife, an Air Force veteran working at Fairchild Air Force Base, are currently living with their three kids at a local hotel... which they wouldn't be able to afford on their own.

"We are going to have to find a different hotel because I can't really afford the one we're in. $100 a night is not really in my budget, but my boss's wife was nice enough to book us the room for five days," he said.

Zarbok said he believes the fire started due to a water heater issue. Investigators were at the property on Sunday, canvasing the area and taking pictures to determine the cause.

"Ultimately, material stuff can be replaced. I'm thankful and glad to the Lord above our family made it out safe," he said.

However, replacing their belongings will be extremely difficult because the family didn't have renter's insurance.

"Unfortunately, we didn't have renter's insurance. We lost everything and there's nothing we can do to get that back," Zarbok said.

Zarbok also said he's positive their new carbon-monoxide detector saved his family from losing more than just their belongings.

"I truly believe that if we didn't have the new alarms that my son wouldn't be here. He would've been caught in that room," Zarbok said.

A friend of the family created a GoFundMe Page to help the family get back on its feet. If you'd like to make a donation, click here.