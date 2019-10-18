POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police have increased patrols around Ponderosa Elementary School Friday after the report of a suspicious person from two girls, but clarified that the incident was not an attempted abduction.
Police say two girls were walking home from the school Thursday and split up when one of the girls noticed a truck pull over into a bike lane near her friend.
The driver, who was described as a man in his 50-60's with gray hair, made a hand gesture. The vehicle was described as a green 4-door truck with a stripe down the side.
The girl called her mother, went back to the school and reported the incident. Officers searched the area, but couldn't find anyone matching the description.
Police learned from the girl there was no verbal communication between the driver and the girls and there was no indication of any attempt to take the girl.
