Thirty-One-Year old Katrina Danforth was picked up early Wednesday morning by federal agents at Spokane International Airport after a vacation in Hawaii.
"I don't really know precisely, "said Danforth when asked why federal agents picked her up at the airports baggage claim. When asked about the alleged murder-for-hire plot and the charges she's facing Danforth says she was shocked "It was really early in the morning so was mainly just tired from my flight then shocked, but I didn't want to freak out," explained Danforth.
Danforth says she had been in Hawaii for the last eight days. Four of the charges listed for Danforth stem from her alleged use of a telephone, and one count relates to her use of the mail in an attempt to hire a person to kill a victim only identified only as R.H. in court documents.
And has told people during the exclusive jailhouse interview to stay tuned "I would just say more of stand by and see what happens not see what happens because that sounds terrible but um just not necessarily follow along with me but follow along with me and find out what goes on and how it goes."
Danforth could face up to ten years in prison with a fine of $250,000 for each offense. She will be back in federal court on Friday for a detention hearing. Calls to the U.S. District Attorney's office were not immediately returned Wednesday night.