COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Katrina Danforth, an adult film actress from Post Falls, who pleaded guilty to federal charges of attempting to hire a hitman for $5,000 has been sentenced to 120 months in prison, 3 years supervision, and a $2,600 fine.
According to court documents, Danforth talked with a friend about her desire to have the father of one of her children murdered.
The friend gave her the number of a hitman, who was actually a police officer, and she met with him in October of 2018.
Danforth and the officer met several times to plan the murder before Federal agents eventually moved in, arresting her at the Spokane International Airport on December 19th, 2018.
Danforth requested that she be placed at the all women's federal correctional institution in Dublin, California. She told the court that the prison has some trade school programs that she would like to enroll in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.