POST FALLS, Idaho - Tinsley Nicole Tompkins, a North Idaho baby, was born on the morning of Mar. 6. She weighed six pounds and nine ounces. A healthy, normal baby, but what wasn’t so normal was the location she was born at.
Tinsley was born in the living room of their Post Falls apartment.
“We were on our way and then had to come back in,” Maureen Garhard, the mother, said.
In fact, Maureen was already in the car, ready to go to the hospital, but she was only missing one thing.
“I sent him back and said I need shoes. That’s all I’m thinking about,” Garhard said.
Her partner, Johnny Tompkins rushed inside to get those shoes, but come to find out, Maureen wasn’t going to be needing them.
“And Nana goes to check her and goes ‘yeah I feel hair. You’re not making it to the hospital.’ I was standing right behind her and I’m like what do I do and she goes ‘I’d call 911 right now,’” Tompkins said.
Ten minutes later, two paramedics, among others from Kootenai County Fire and Rescue, were right there in the living room.
“Approached the mom at her feet as my captain was talking to family and getting an IV started,” Paramedic, Alex Capaul, said.
This would be the third at-home birth for Capaul and the first ever for Paramedic Cameron Taylor.
“That was actually my first one. It was a little nerve-wracking, but you just revert back to your training,” Taylor said.
Nerve-wracking, but heartwarming Tuesday for those paramedics, who were reunited with the parents.
“I was the one sitting at your feet, keeping your feet nice and warm,” Taylor said.
“We go the extra mile. That’s what I told her - we’re full service around here,” other Kootenai County Fire and Rescue crews said.
It was also heartwarming for the two parents who will forever be so thankful for first responders and for their precious Tinsley Tompkins.
“That was so special. It was amazing. I had to hold back the tears, because they were truly amazing that day and we’ve been talking about them a lot and so grateful for them all week long,” Garhard said.