POST FALLS, Idaho - The Boys & Girls Club of Kootenai County says its club in Post Falls was broken into, vandalized and burglarized earlier this week.
The Nonprofit Organization said the club had to close on Tuesday as staff worked to clean up the aftermath of the break-in and ensure the club was again safe for kids. The club had previously announced Monday morning that it would be closed that day due to the break-in and had originally planned to reopen Tuesday.
Post Falls Police said in a log that the burglary occurred sometime over the weekend at the business on W. Mullan Ave.
According to a Facebook post, the club lost two MacBook computers, a camera, and an Xbox in addition to over $3,000 worth of damage to walls, ping pong tables, the pool and more.
"We may have been knocked down, but with the help of our amazing staff today we are back open and ready to serve our Club members," they concluded in the post. "We wanted to thank you all for your calls, emails and offers to help with the mess. We hope that you'll continue to support us and help us serve the community we all care so much about."
KHQ is reaching out to the Boys & Girls Club and area law enforcement to inquire about any possible surveillance footage or ways the community can help the nonprofit during this incident.
