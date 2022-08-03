A Post Falls woman is being accused of listing a home for sale that wasn't hers to begin with. Now, two families say they've been scammed out of thousands.

"She has our driver's license; she has our social security number. She got everything like it was a background check," Malorie Slack said. "I feel now that I have to question everyone's intentions."
 
With low vacancy rates and rising rental costs, finding a home in this community is proving to be harder and harder by the day.
 
"It's pretty insane right now," Slack said.
 
"It's outrageously ridiculous," Dawn Carranza said.
 
With a landlord aiming to move back in, Malorie Slack and her family were given 30 days to find someplace else to live. So, when this perfect listing popped up online. 
 
"Located this house off of Facebook," Slack said.
 
She jumped at it.
 
Slack said the woman called herself Susie, even providing ID to prove it.
 
"She said that she was the owner, that they purchased the home last year," she said.
 
She said she was moving to Spokane and was going to rent out the home she currently lives in and owns.
 
They met up on several occasions to discuss the property, Susie even sent videos of the home.
 
"We then scheduled a time to walk through. I left work and met my children and my husband at the home. Did an entire walk-through and then she came back the next day to my place of employment and we did lease," she said.
 
Slack said Susie knew rental prices were high and reduced the rent to accommodate. Going from $2,395 to $1,945 in one day.
 
"It wasn't just about... It was getting a family that was there to stay and become stable," she said.
 
She said there were no red flags, even when the woman asked for over $6,000 cash upfront.
 
"I gave her cash. She was supposed to email me a receipt and I haven't heard from her since Sunday," she said.

It turns out the home listed, wasn't even Susie's to rent out. In fact, that wasn't even the woman's name.
 
"Found out last night her name is April Lawson and she was the renter."
 
Post Falls police did confirm they're investigating April Lawson. The real owner's name is Susie, but Slack said she had no clue her house was being listed online.
 
And as more came out, slack found there were several other families impacted.
 
Families like Dawn Carranza's.
 
"Met her walked through the house and then she called me 2 hours later and asked me if I'd be interested in if it'd be a good home for my daughter and her kids and I said absolutely." "I believed her like everybody else," Carranza said.
 
She says she paid nearly $4,000, and her daughter is already on her way up from Arizona, expecting a home that isn't available.
 
Luckily, somehow, she was able to recoup the funds from April, with the help of Post Falls police.
 
But for another family, moving from Montana...
 
"Showed up and there was nothing there," Slack said.
 
And for Slack... that money is gone.
 
I knocked at the door, but nobody was home, and when I reached out to the phone number April gave potential renters, no answer.
 
Right now, all these families want is some justice and their money back.
 
"It was our life savings truly, and our babies, I don't have a home," she said.
 
KHQ did reach out to Post Falls Police who say they know April Lawson and currently have several cases against her.
 
Since it's an ongoing investigation, they couldn't comment.
 
As for the victims, they have a GoFundMe. To donate, click here

