A 25-year-old man who grew up in Post Falls died last week during a solo backpacking trip in Utah, according to our news partners at the Spokesman-Review.
The man was Kyle Wimpenny, a 2014 Post Falls High School Graduate.
Wimpenny appears to have fallen about 1,000 feet while attempting to summit King's Peak, Utah's tallest mountain, the Summit County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said.
"Our heart felt condolences go to the Wimpenny family and friends," SCSO said. "Hug your loved ones often."
SCSO said the Utah Department of Public Safety (UDPS) assisted via helicopter to get Wimpenny off the mountain. UDPS removed Wimpenny's body from a drainage area, the Spokesman-Review reported.
The Spokesman-Review reported that search and rescue crews found Wimpenny's body Sunday afternoon after a four-day search. His roommate reported him missing on Sept. 16 when he didn't return as planned.
“Although it was not the outcome we hoped for, we are relieved that Kyle will be returned to his family,” the sheriff’s office said.
Wimpenny attended North Idaho College and Boise State University, where he ran cross country and track after graduating from high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.