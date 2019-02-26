A Post Falls teenage inventor has been nationally recognized for his volunteering efforts.
Alex Knoll was awarded the 2019 Prudential Spirit of Community Award, which honors young people in each state for outstanding acts of volunteerism. Sarah Picker of Boise also claimed the honors.
Knoll and Picker will be awarded $1,000 each, an engraved medallion and an all-expenses paid trip to Washington D.C. for four days of national recognition events along with the honorees from all other 49 states.
Knoll, a 14-year-old home-schooled eighth-grader, is developing a free mobile application that can help people with disabilities around the world navigate public spaces, find safe and reliable services and identify employment opportunities. When he was 9 years old, Knoll witnessed a man in a wheelchair trying to get through heavy doors at a sporting goods store.
“I wondered if there was an app that could have told him, before he left his house, about other stores in the area that might have an automatic door,” Knoll said. He checked and there wasn’t, so he decided to create his own. His "Ability App" is in testing stage and is expected to launch globally in 2019.
Picker, 17, has raised and trained four puppies over the past seven years to be service dogs for the Boise chapter of Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Eighteen-year-old Jakayla Walker of Harrison, was additionally recognized as a distinguished finalist. She spent two months last summer bicycling over 4,000 miles from Seattle to New York City to raise money to help feed refugees in Southeast Asia.
Knoll appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2017 to talk about his app, and Ellen presented Knoll with a $25,000 check to help get the project up and running. Knoll also recently made a donation towards the Post Falls Police K9 unit.