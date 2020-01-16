John Green Post Falls lawmaker Rep.
Rep. John Green - Facebook

BOISE, Idaho - On the heels of being convicted a felony, a Post Falls lawmaker has been expelled by the Idaho House. 

House representatives voted unanimously, 65-0, Thursday to remove Rep. John Green from his seat. House members had spent numerous hours in a closed caucus prior to the vote, according to KTVB

Green was convicted in a Texas courthouse of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government. He was released with no bond, but he is not allowed to travel outside the country. 

Green planned to appeal his conviction and said he would not resign as a representative, planning to be back at the Idaho Statehouse on Monday. 

“I’ll probably get sent to do some time,” he told the Associated Press about him not planning to defend the seat in this year's election. 

The charges stemmed from helping a wealthy Texas couple hide assets to avoid paying income taxes.

Tags