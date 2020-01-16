BOISE, Idaho - On the heels of being convicted a felony, a Post Falls lawmaker has been expelled by the Idaho House.
House representatives voted unanimously, 65-0, Thursday to remove Rep. John Green from his seat. House members had spent numerous hours in a closed caucus prior to the vote, according to KTVB.
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 The House votes unanimously to declare Rep. John Green’s seat vacant after he is convicted of a felony #idpol #idleg pic.twitter.com/vTY43L4XtG— IDLCC (@idahodlcc) January 16, 2020
Green was convicted in a Texas courthouse of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government. He was released with no bond, but he is not allowed to travel outside the country.
Green planned to appeal his conviction and said he would not resign as a representative, planning to be back at the Idaho Statehouse on Monday.
“I’ll probably get sent to do some time,” he told the Associated Press about him not planning to defend the seat in this year's election.
The charges stemmed from helping a wealthy Texas couple hide assets to avoid paying income taxes.
