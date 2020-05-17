POST FALLS, Idaho - A Post Falls man was arrested for aggravated DUI after he crashed a UTV, injuring both passengers and requiring them to be hospitalized.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the crash Saturday evening just after 5:30 p.m. in the area of S. Signal Point Rd. and S. Mariah Rd.
Upon arrival, deputies learned a Polaris Rzr UTV was being driven by 18-year-old Raven Blackburn of Post Falls, with a juvenile girl inside the UTV and another adult passenger in the bed of the UTV.
Blackburn lost control on a curve and rolled the UTV, causing the passenger in the bed to be ejected and the juvenile girl to be pinned. Both passengers were transported to the hospital via ambulance with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says none of the occupants were using safety restraints or wearing helmets and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident.
Blackburn was arrested for aggravated DUI and issued citations for minor in possession of alcohol and failure to purchase a driver’s license.
"The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that while celebrating the easing of the COVID-19 related restrictions to do so safely and appropriately," the KCSO said in a release. "Furthermore, we would like to remind the public that if you choose to drink, call a sober driver."
