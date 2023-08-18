POST FALLS, Idaho — A Post Falls man was arrested Thursday night for charges of child sex abuse and lewd conduct with a child.
Kristofer Siebers, 51, allegedly met with at least one underage boy, having sex with him in multiple places across Kootenai County, according to a release from the Post Falls Police Department.
Police tracked Siebers down via an internet service provider, according to the release, because they believed Siebers enticed at least one victim online.
Siebers was ultimately caught when police staged an "undercover chat operation" in which they pretended to be a child. Police said Siebers convinced the fake child to come to his workplace in Coeur d’Alene. Instead of meeting a child, Siebers was arrested by detectives.
Based on an interview with Siebers, police believe he has additional victims. The Post Falls Police Department encourages parents of victims or anyone else with information to contact Det. Sean Calderwood at (208) 773-3517 or by email at scalderwood@postfallspolice.gov.
If you have any information about a different case of child exploitation, you can reach out to police or file a CyberTip with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at www.ncmec.org.
Siebers did appear in a NonStop Local KHQ promotional advertisement, however he was never employed by KHQ, and that promotion has been pulled from rotation.