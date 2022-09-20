Post Falls man arrested for distributing child pornography

POST FALLS, Idaho - Detectives with the Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) arrested 29-year-old Jorden Dawson on Sept. 20, over allegations he possessed and distributed child phonography online.
The investigation began in response to tips filed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that were reported by the social media app Kik, the app Dawson allegedly used to share child pornography with other offenders.
According to PFPD, a search warrant was served on Monday at Dawson’s home in the 100 blocked of North Cambie Street During the search child pornography was located on his cell phone.
Dawson's digital devices were submitted to the PFPD Digital Forensics Lab for in-depth analysis after being authorized by a search warrant. If more illegal files are located, further charges may be added at a future date.
The investigation was conducted by detectives and officers with the PFPD with the help of the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office.