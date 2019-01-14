A Post Falls man is charged with a laundry list of crimes, including aggravated assault and trafficking heroin & meth, after leading Rathdrum police officers and Kootenai County Sheriff’s Deputies on a high speed chase early Saturday morning.

Prosecutors say Christian A. Reynolds was pulled over by Rathdrum police officers for a traffic stop and he took off a short time later.

According to deputies, Reynolds led deputies and officers on a chase through the streets of Rathdrum, Athol, and Hayden.

Witnesses say Reynolds blew through a homeowners fence in Hayden and continued down Honeysuckle Avenue where he was later arrested.

Before that, court records say Reynolds fired a 45 caliber handgun at pursuing officers.

Prosecutors say Reynolds also threw drug paraphernalia out of the car during the pursuit.

Spike strips were also deployed by deputies but Reynolds swerved out of the way and almost hit two Kootenai County deputies, prosecutors say.

No officers or deputies were injured during the chase.

According to court records, Reynolds has a long rap sheet including inattentive driving, possession of a controlled substance, which he was found guilty of in 2016.

Reynolds made his first court appearance Monday.

His bond is set at $750,000.