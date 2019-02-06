The Post Falls Police Department is looking for information on two men accused of attacking a man who says he stopped to check on why a car seat was in the middle of the road.
According to a log, police responded to the area of Chase and Willamette Tuesday night for the reported battery case.
A man told officers he stopped at the intersection or a car seat on the side of the road. When he exited his vehicle, two men in dark clothing attacked him, one man using a bat.
The victim was able to fight his way out of it before getting back in his vehicle and fleeing.
Police had no information regarding the suspects, and officers scoured the area but weren't able to locate anyone. If you have any potential information regarding this incident, please contact Post Falls Police.
