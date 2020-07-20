SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 41-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries after being involved in a single-car crash on I-90 near Four Lakes over the weekend.
The Washington State Patrol says Zachary Hanford of Post Falls had been traveling westbound on I-90 at milepost 266 Saturday afternoon when his PT Cruiser drifted to the right, struck a rock wall and rolled several times before coming to a rest on the right side of the roadway.
WSP was notified late Sunday night that Hanford was pronounced dead at Sacred Heart Medical Center. Next of kin has been notified.
