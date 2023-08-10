KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - An elderly man was found dead on Lake Coeur d'Alene Monday evening, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).
Around 5 p.m. on Aug. 10, deputies with KCSO responded to a report of a sailboat washed ashore at Higgens Point day use area just east of the boat launch. Within an hour, rescue crews were able to locate 82-year-old John Maurice Ryan of Post Falls.
KCSO says Ryan was the only person onboard the sailboat at the time.
This remains under investigation.