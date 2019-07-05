A Post Falls man was hospitalized after his car was struck by another on Highway 95 in the Worley area Thursday night.
Around 10:48 p.m., Idaho State Police say 62-year-old Nancy Streich of Spokane was travelling westbound on Sunup Bay Rd. in a Chevy Silverado. She didn't stop at a stop sign, and collided with 60-year-old Donald Merica of Post Falls, who had been travelling northbound on US-95 in a Honda Civic.
Streich's vehicle came to rest in a ditch while Merica's came to rest in the northbound lane of US-95. Merica was transported to the Kootenai Medical center.
The roadway was blocked for over an hour. Police say both drivers were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor. The investigation is ongoing.