Update: Kootenai County Detectives have identified the man who was killed after being struck by a train as 42-year-old Michael Hart of Post Falls.
The crash occurred near Hwy 53 and Pleasant View Rd. on Sunday. The investigation remains active.
Previous coverage: Kooteani County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a crash that involved a train and a pedestrian in Hauser.
Police say the pedestrian was killed after he was struck by the train. Deputies searched the area near Highway 53 and Pleasant View Road and found the man's body.
At this point in the investigation, deputies have not released the man's name or said why he was on the tracks.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.