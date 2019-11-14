A Post Falls man has set a new Idaho catch-and-release record for a largemouth bass he caught during a tournament at a Coeur d'Alene Lake.
Idaho Fish and Game says JJ Schillinger caught a 25-inch bass at Cave Lake during the Panhandle Bass Anglers Fall open tournament on Oct. 19. It also weighed 9.7 pounds.
He beat the previous record of 23.75" previously set by Dale Strratton at Sawyers Pond near Emmett in May of 2017.
Catch-and-release records first became available in 2016 and are based on the total length of the fish.
While most fish aren't weighted, Schillinger's 9.7-pound bass was within striking distance of the official certified weight record largemouth of 10.9 pounds caught in Anderson Lake.
Anderson and Cave Lakes are some of the many chain lakes along the Coeur d'Alene River.
