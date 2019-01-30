A Post Falls man was badly injured after hitting a moose with his car over this past weekend and is now recovering in the hospital.

Edwin Garvin was traveling to visit his fiance on Saturday, Jan. 26 when the accident occurred. Edwin suffered a collapsed lung and a broken nose, along with some bleeding in his head.

Edwin was initially put in the ICU, but was moved out of it Tuesday. His sister Bethany says he began physical therapy and is still in a lot of pain. She added that doctors are hoping to remove a tube from his chest and it doesn't look like he sustained any brain damage.

Edwin's vehicle was totaled in the accident, with all the damage coming from the moose, and no additional damage done as first responders worked to remove him from the car.

His family has set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising money to help cover his medical costs, purchase another car and assist with his rent while he recovers and is unable to work.

If you would like to help out in Edwin's recovery, you can visit the GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/help-edwin-with-medical-costs-and-rent?fbclid=IwAR1h5h3RA0ISIXO-LQNyNsp1hDQhOotj17xRLRY35RqkRE6qrtQmZ0cgNL0.