"There was nothing up there, it was desolate.”

For four days, on top of a mountain pass, in the middle of nowhere.

“I just wanted to come home,” Donald Peterson said.

With no cell phone service, Donald Peterson, his friend Johnathan Manning, and Peterson’s two dogs clung to the little food and water that was inside Peterson’s truck.

“I didn't know if we were going to make it,” Peterson said.

But how they got there and what Peterson went through before hand, you wouldn’t believe.

“You know I had breathing problems when I went in,” Peterson said, “who would've thought it was my heart."

The night before Peterson and Manning left for Fernwood, Peterson says he had just gotten home from the hospital after having heart surgery.

Peterson, Manning, and Peterson’s two dogs left Post Falls the morning of December 18th, 2018 to head to Fernwood in Benewah County for work.

Once they left, that’s when one bad turn turned into another.

“They have a bunch of detours down through there,” Peterson said.

Next thing Peterson knew, he was driving along side the Coeur d’Alene River near Avery.

“There was a sign off to the left that says Wallace, 31 miles and I said 'cool, I know how to get home from Wallace',” Peterson said.

And that’s right around the time, Peterson said, when darkness fell.

They were stuck.

And for the next four days, they tried their best to get out.

Peterson has COPD and says his oxygen tank that he had brought with ran out of air.

“I had a minor heart attack and somebody hit me across the chest with a baseball bat,” he said.

But before time ran out, rescuers were able to save the four from Moon Pass.

According to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies drove almost 400 miles between the Avery and Calder area searching for any signs of the four.

Deputies say cell phones were pinged in that location the day before they were rescued.

Peterson says he’s blessed to know that Manning and his dogs were able to keep him safe until help arrived.

“They were the reason I'm here,” Peterson said, “JD (Manning) is the reason I'm here there's no way.”

“They knew we were stuck and they hung on to help us.”