A Post Falls man has been sentenced to 10 years for child pornography possession.
Marshall Bode, 27 of Post Falls, was sentenced at the Shoshone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office Thursday to a unified 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a child by possession of sexually-exploitative material.
Bode was arrested after investigators executed a search warrant at his Post Falls home while he was in Wallace for business. He was contacted at the Stardust Motel, and consented to a search of his cell phone, which investigators discovered numerous images identified as child pornography.
The state did not agree with the retained jurisdiction suggested from pre-sentence investigation.
"These images persist because of people like Mr. Bode who obtain them, exchange them, share them, and use them for sexual pleasure. A substantial prison sentence is necessary," said Prosecuting Attorney Keisha L. Oxendine, who recommended a unified 10-year sentence.
District Judge Scott Wayman agreed that a prison sentence was necessary for Bode’s conduct.
“The crimes you plead guilty to are not victim-less crimes. They are crimes with an entire industry that abuses children,” Wayman said just before imposing a unified 10 year prison sentence.