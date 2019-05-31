Two Post Falls men were each sentenced for their involvement in the theft of a firearm later used by Jonathan Renfro in the murder of Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant Greg Moore.
Nicholace Thomas, 23, was sentenced to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possession of a stolen firearm. Donald Shuck, 33, was sentenced to 200 hours of community service and five years of probation for accessory after the fact.
According to court records, Shuck and Thomas burglarized cars in the Post Falls area on April 24, 2015. Thomas stole a firearm from a car and showed it to Shuck, who drove them from the area.
Thomas later traded the firearm to a third party for methamphetamine. Twelve days after the theft, CdA Police Sgt. Moore was shot and killed with the stolen firearm by Renfro. Officers tracked the gun used by Renfro to Thomas and Shuck through the murder investigation.
Renfro is on death row now, having been sentenced in 2017.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Idaho State Police, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Post Falls Police Department, and Idaho Probation and Parole.
