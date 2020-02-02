POST FALLS, Idaho - The wind has died down in Post Falls, but the cleanup is just beginning.
Lucky Pines Estates was one of the neighborhoods hit hard by the weekend's powerful gusts.
Resident Susan Ussery said while the damage is intense, many people are just relieved to be alive.
"That's the scariest part. There could have been not us gathering for helping each other clean up, but we could've been going to a lot of funerals," Ussery said. "A lot of close calls in here. We're blessed."
Some people relied on humor to deal with the destruction, while others cried and tried to take in what was left of their homes.
Crushed cars served as tables for pizza boxes and garbage bags as families, friends and neighbors worked together to pick through the wreckage.
"I could've lost family," Ussery said. "We could've lost those two kids over there, and young kids. That would've been horrifying."
A few minutes down the road, residents on Timber Lane were living a similar story. Sheds were blown into other neighbors' yards, fallen trees covered lawns, and trucks were crushed under huge tree trunks.
Even though homes in both neighborhoods were at their worst, Timber Lane resident Claudia Wilkerson said the damage brought out the best in the people around her.
"Thank goodness we had neighbors and people that cared to come help," Wilkerson said. "I've got a dear friend and a brother helping, and people just come in and help out and that's all you can do."
The Post Falls Police Department said the American Red Cross is offering help to those whose homes were severely damaged by the weekend's wind gusts.
Residents in need of shelter or food can contact the department at (208) 773-3517 to be connected with resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.