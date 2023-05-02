POST FALLS, Idaho - A popular fishing pond is now closed as the City of Post Falls tries to fight invasive species. Chinese Mystery Snails have infested the Post Falls Park Pond, forcing park managers to close and drain it.
“It was first discovered in the fall of 2021. Our staff discovered the snails. They were pretty apparent,” Post Falls Park Manager, Bryan Myers said.
So far, over 10,000 Chinese Mystery Snails have been hand-picked from the waterway, although there are still plenty sitting in the pond.
The snails are a little bit bigger than the size of a quarter. There is a risk of getting tapeworms if you consume this type of snail, according to Fish and Wildlife Services.
They’re non-native to the U.S. and they’ve only been found in San Francisco, the Great Lakes, and the Mississippi River.
In our area, they’re only found in this pond and Brown Lake State Park.
“These are the two primary locations where they’re known to occur,” Myers said.
These snails will out-compete other snails if the population isn’t controlled, and that will affect other species like the Rainbow Trout that are planted every year.
It’s unknown when the pond will be refilled or when people will be able to fish for those trout, but they’re hopeful it’ll be next year.