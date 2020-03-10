The Post Falls Police Department says Sgt. Justin Anderson was released from Kootenai Health Tuesday morning and will continue recovering at home with family and friends.
"We would like to thank the citizens of Post Falls, as well as all our local communities, for their continued support of Sgt, Anderson and the Post Falls Police Department," the department said in a release. "The overwhelming support received has been sincerely appreciated."
Anderson had been searching for a suspect last Tuesday, March 3, in regards to a warrant for failing to appear on a resisting and obstructing charge.
Anderson exchanged gunfire after encountering a man at the home at Bentley Place, and was struck below the belt.
Anderson underwent successful surgery after the shooting, and was reportedly sore, but up and walking around that Thursday and remaining positive. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Anderson is a 12-year law enforcement veteran. PFPD Chief Pat Knight said the day after shooting that all of the officers at the station had been anxious to visit him and that he was his cheerful self.
Chief Knight also shared that Kootenai Health told him that Anderson must go to the gym a lot because he has abs of steel, as the doctor said that the bullet looked like it hit his abs them took a different direction.
