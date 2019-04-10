POST FALLS - On Tuesday night The Post Falls Planning and Zoning Commission voted down a permit allow the Amway home to become a bed and breakfast and host special events.
The permit failed in a 2 to 4 vote.
City leaders cited concerns, that are shared by neighbors, about parking and noise if public events are held at the venue
According to the Spokesman-Review Once those issues are addressed, the commission members said they would be willing to hear another proposal from owner John Beutler.
The next commission meeting is in May.