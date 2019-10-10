Watch again

POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police were responding to a vehicle theft report at a McDonald's and additionally arrested a driver for DUI while investigating the theft Wednesday night.

According to a Post Falls Police graveyard shift log, a man's truck was stolen while he was inside the McDonald's on W 5th Ave.

As an officer was on scene investigating and writing a report on the truck theft, PFPD says an aggressive driver entered the lot and parked. The officer contacted the driver and discovered they were under the influence of alcohol.

"The driver refused all offered tests and was arrested for DUI (refusal)," PFPD said in the log. "He was transported to PSB where he became uncooperative and failed booking."

PFPD reached out for the public's help in locating the stolen truck Thursday morning. The truck had Idaho plates K686386 at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PFPD Detective Mason at at (208)773-3517 and reference case number 19PF27079.